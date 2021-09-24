Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 61,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

