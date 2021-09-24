Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 199,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.15. 7,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

