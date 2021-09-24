Diligent Investors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,056. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

