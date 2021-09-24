SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

