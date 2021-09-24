DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 51,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

