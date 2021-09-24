Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,271. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

