FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

