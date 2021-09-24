Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.90. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.73.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

