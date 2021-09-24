FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 8,098 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,605. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10.

