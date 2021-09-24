FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 76,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

