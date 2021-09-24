-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,000. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $969.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

