-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,000. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $969.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.