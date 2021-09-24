Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,035. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

