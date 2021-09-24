1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

DIBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

DIBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,931. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

