Telsey Advisory Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.16.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.