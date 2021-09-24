10,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,364,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

