Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,835. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.14.

