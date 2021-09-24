Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $37.42 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,208 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,269. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,384,688 shares of company stock worth $89,051,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.