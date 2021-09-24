Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,186 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.47% of Performance Food Group worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

