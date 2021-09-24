Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,447 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Woodward were worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 106.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

WWD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

