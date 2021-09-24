7,500 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

