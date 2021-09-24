NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $314,000 in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Bridgetown accounts for 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTWNU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridgetown by 192.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

BTWNU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,085. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.