FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 108,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 416,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 242,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,348,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

