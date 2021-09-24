FLC Capital Advisors Sells 3,024 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,125,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after buying an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 881,511 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

