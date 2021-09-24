Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,777 shares of company stock worth $541,778 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

