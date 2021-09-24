Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 14,088 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.96% of Fulton Financial worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,964. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

