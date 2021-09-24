Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 18,538 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 26,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

