Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,410 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $871,150 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

