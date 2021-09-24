Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,239.71 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $659,239.71 and $182.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00549426 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

