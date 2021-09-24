Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

