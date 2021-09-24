Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. 132,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

