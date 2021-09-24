iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $76.85. 67,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,726. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

