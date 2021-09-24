Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.