TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0470 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 19% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $726,443.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.