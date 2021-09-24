Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 5.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.21. 434,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,804,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -504.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

