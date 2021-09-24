HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000. Intuit comprises approximately 3.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.48. 12,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.94 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.