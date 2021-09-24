McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.75. 31,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

