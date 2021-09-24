Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $340,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.