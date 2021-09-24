Barings LLC Sells 227 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $504.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.72 and a 200-day moving average of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

