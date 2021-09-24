Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.54 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

