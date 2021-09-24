Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.29

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 5526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

