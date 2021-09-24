Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $217.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

