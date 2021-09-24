BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $875.99. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,153. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $901.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

