Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.12. 72,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,577. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

