Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

PRGS stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Get Progress Software alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.