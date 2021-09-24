Gainplan LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 603,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP traded down $35.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,441.01. 34,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,512.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,333.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

