Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 10,600 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Avient makes up 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avient were worth $55,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $47.10. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

