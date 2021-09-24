Financial Insights Inc. Invests $107,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.23. The stock had a trading volume of 295,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,658. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

