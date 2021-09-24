Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 77,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $754,000.

IYR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $105.81. 288,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

