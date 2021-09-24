1,608 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,659. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

