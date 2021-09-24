Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 16,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,042,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 667,177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,139,000 after purchasing an additional 462,479 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,266 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

